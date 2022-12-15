(WHTM) — After a strong run on the singing competition television show, “The Voice,” Morgan Myles placed third out of 56 contestants.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Morgan Myles, Bodie, Brayden Lape, Omar Jose Cardona, and Bryce Leatherwood anxiously awaited to hear the winner of the show.

Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, placed third out of the five remaining contestants on the show.

Although she didn’t win, Myles has a very strong run on the show. She competed against York native Devix, who was eliminated earlier in the show.

Bryce Leatherwood, a 22-year-old country singer from Georgia, won “The Voice.” Leatherwood will take home a monetary prize of $100,000, as well as a recording contract with Universal Music Group.