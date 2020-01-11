Wind and rain on the way tonight, clearing and windy on Sunday

TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Turning Windy. Lo 68. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TOMORROW: Early AM Rain/Thunder (Exits By 6am), Then Clearing & Windy. Hi 65. Falling Temperatures Throughout The Day. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Mild. Hi 48.

Much of the day has featured clouds and breezy conditions as we await the passage of a potent cold front during the overnight hours ahead. The rest of the evening will feature mild temperatures, in the upper 60s, and overcast skies. The overnight will bring a few showers and it will turn downright windy. Winds will likely gust between 30-40 mph tonight as the front moves through and a brief period of heavy rain is possible (and even a rumble of thunder) between 1-6AM. It is likely to be a dark and stormy January night across Central PA. Isolated power outages are possible with the high wind gusts.

The rain will exit early tomorrow morning, but the winds will still be quite high behind the front. Expect a windy Sunday with clearing skies and some sun peeking through. Winds will still be quite gusty throughout the day and could peak near 50 mph during the morning hours. Temperatures will start in the 60s early Sunday morning but will fall into the 50s by the afternoon and continue to tumble all the way down into the 30s for Sunday night.

Next week will continue to feature above-average temperatures and occasional showers. Monday should be dry with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday could feature a few light showers and by Wednesday highs will be in the 50s again. Winter still isn’t quite in sight just yet, but there’s a long way to go. Stay tuned! Enjoy the spring-like temperatures!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara