Windy today, some light snow tomorrow

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear To Partly Cloudy. Colder. Lo 28.

TUESDAY: Light Snow 2-7pm. Less Than 1″. Hi 40.

Yesterday’s wind won’t be going anywhere today as a weak clipper tracks to the north of Pennsylvania early today. Some light snow will fall across northern parts of the Commonwealth, but only a few flurries are expected locally. Clouds will be around to kick off this new work week, but some sun will try and come out this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s making for an okay day in the temperature department. It will stay windy at times today as well with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Another fast-moving area of low pressure will move just south of Central PA tomorrow, offering another opportunity for some widespread but light snow during the afternoon & evening. Again, with temperatures peaking near 40 degrees tomorrow, accumulation doesn’t look to be more than an inch anywhere. Most backyards will see less an inch in fact, and roadways will most likely stay wet. We will continue to monitor.

Colder air follows for the middle part of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the 30s with more wind and a few snow showers for Wednesday behind Tuesday’s storm. The cold won’t last though as more mild air likely arrives by the end of the week. As the mild air pushes back into the region, we are likely to enter another damp period of weather by Friday and next weekend. We’ll have to watch for heavy rain potential next Saturday, along with the potential for highs to reach 60 degrees! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara