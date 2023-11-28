(WHTM) — Multiple crashes caused traffic delays and closures around this Midstate amid winter weather conditions on Tuesday morning.

According to PennDOT, there were several multi-vehicle crashes on both eastbound and westbound U.S. 22 in northern Dauphin County. This caused traffic to be restricted to one lane in both directions of U.S. 22 on the Clark’s Ferry bridge, which spans the Susquehanna river between Dauphin and Perry counties.

According to 511PA, the two westbound crashes on U.S. 22 happened near the PA 325 east exit to Mountain Road and between the PA 147 north exit to Halifax and the US 11 South/US 15 south exit.

There was also an eastbound crash on US 22 this morning just across the Clarks Ferry Bridge in Perry Country. That crash happened between US 11 -15 north to Selinsgrove/ Williamsport and the PA 147 north exit to Halifax.

According to 511PA, traffic has since started to move more quickly on the bridge, though there are still some delays.

According to PennDOT, there was also a closure on Peters Mountain Road due to winter weather. It reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

In addition to the incidents in US 22, there was a crash in Dauphin County on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 70. According to PennDOT, the ramp to I-83 south/US 322 east – Harrisburg is closed as a result.

PennDOT says there are salt trucks are out and there is not yet an estimate how long traffic will be tied up.