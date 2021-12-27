Wintry Mix Moves In Later This Morning

MONDAY: Wintry Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Frz. Rain By Late-Morning. Hi 38. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Occasional Drizzle Or Light Showers. Lo 34. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Showers Develop. Hi 47. Winds: Light.

We’re watching a warm front that is approaching the Mid-state this morning. Ahead of this front, a shield of wintry precipitation is moving into western PA, and some of this will move into our area later this morning. Temperatures are cold enough for this to start as snow, but the issue is there’s a lot of dry air aloft that will initially chew into this precipitation. Eventually, mainly after 9am, some snow will reach the ground and could result in a light accumulation in spots.

As we head closer to lunchtime, snow will switch over to a mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain. Widespread issues are not expected but any untreated surfaces could become slick, so use caution. The wintry mix will transition over to occasional light rain showers this afternoon and evening, with temperatures hanging out just above the freezing mark.

Another round of precip. will develop for Tuesday ahead of another warm front, but this will be mainly in the form of plain rain and not until the afternoon. It is possible that wet snow mixes in over the far northern tier of our viewing area, but accumulation is not expected. This system will slide out Wednesday morning, with another front bringing scattered showers early Thursday.

New Year’s Eve Day looks to be the only dry day this week and it has trended milder too with highs in the low 50s as we close out 2021. The new year looks to start off damp though with a pretty potent Gulf system set to bring us rain Saturday before a possible transition to wet snow Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo