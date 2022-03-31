HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Both the Drug and Alcohol Program (DDAP) department and the Community and Economic Development (DCED) department announced on Thursday, March 31 that there is more than $1 million in grant funding for recovery houses.

This is to provide safe housing for individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorder.

“Access to stable housing is essential in an individual’s recovery journey,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said. “Part of our effort to ensure the availability of safe, supportive housing is our recent implementation of the recovery house licensure program. This funding will provide resources for recovery house owners to meet these licensure requirements, which will expand Pennsylvania’s network of licensed houses and provide more individuals with access to a safe recovery environment.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

These available grants are designed to assist existing recovery house facilities with upgrades that will comply with all federal, state, and local laws and ordinances. Grants up to $50,000 for a 12-month period will be available beginning July 1. The grants will be awarded to between 22 and 25 eligible applicants.

As quoted in a press release, to be eligible for a grant, applicants must:

Be able to provide individuals recovering from SUD with a safe and supportive drug and alcohol-free environment which may include peer support and other recovery support services; Become registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State as a business to provide recovery housing for individuals recovering from SUD according to Act 59 of 2017 and any subsequent regulations thereafter; Become licensed by DDAP as a Drug and Alcohol Recovery House as defined in Section 2311-A of the Administrative Code of 1929 (71 P.S § 613.11) to be reimbursed under this funding opportunity; and Permit the use of FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder on the premises for residents utilizing medication.

Funding for these grants is provided by the $1.2 million awarded to Pennsylvania through the SUPPORT act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information about these grants, click here.