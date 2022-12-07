HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, officials in the Wolf administration and members of the National Guard teamed up to give gifts to hundreds of people.

Commonwealth employees have hosted a gift drive, gathering items like toys, clothing, supplies, and even Christmas trees, for the last 32 years.

“I’m so proud to be surrounded by such generous coworkers who support our friends and neighbors, and who we can use the help year after year,” said Andrew Barnes, executive director of the Department of Human Services.

More than 600 people from across Pennsylvania received gifts through the program.