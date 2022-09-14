HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is working to improve the accessibility and awareness of Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program. This program is feeding 20% more senior this year compared to last year.

According to the release provided, in early 2021 the Senior Food Box Program was at risk of being decreased, as older Pennsylvanians weren’t using the program. Over 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to participate in this program and the benefits it offers, however as of May 2021 only 28,000 of Pennsylvanians were taking advantage of the program.

Seniors unfortunately face many barriers and obstacles that can make everyday tasks, like having a meal, difficult. Factors such as transportation, mobility, and technology make it harder for seniors to have access to meals.

The Department of Agriculture is working to improve this awareness, in partnership with Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

Since the decrease in May of 2021, the Department of Agriculture has done the following: