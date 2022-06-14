HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced nearly $20 million in PAsmart Advancing Grants that will expand access to computer science, technology, engineering, and math across the Commonwealth.

“Our historic investments in education throughout my administration are ensuring a better future for our children and a stronger Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. “These PAsmart awards focused on STEM education are particularly valuable in putting commonwealth students on a path to the best jobs of the future.”

PAsmart Advancing Grants range from K-12 data science pathways, increasing the number of K-8 educators with computer science endorsements, engineering and digital fabrication experiences for elementary students, and much more.

“PAsmart prepares students for the jobs of tomorrow, no matter where they live in the commonwealth or where they plan to live in the future,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.

The full list of awards and grants given can be viewed, here.

Each of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania will be included in at least three of the projects awarded by these grants. Over the last eight years the Wolf Administration has invested $116 million into STEM education.

The Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, a subsection of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, has projected that there will be 157,000 more Pennsylvania jobs that require math and approximately 125,000 jobs that require computer/electronics knowledge by 2028.

To read more about education in Pennsylvania, visit the PDE’s website at www.education.pa.gov.