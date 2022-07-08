DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 8, 2022 a Dauphin County jury convicted 28-year-old Nafisah McNeill of third-degree murder in connection with the December 25, 2020 killing of Leon White-Jones.

McNeill stabbed White-Jones to death in front of her sister’s house on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg City. The jury denied McNeill’s claim of self-defense.

After killing White-Jones, McNeill retreated into her sister’s house, but not before getting rid of the knife used in the stabbing.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sarah M. Phillips and Deputy District Attorney Paige A. Perrucci prosecuted the case.

Judge Scott Arthur Evans has scheduled sentencing for September 9, 2022.