LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman will spend more than a year in prison for her role in the violent protests after a 2020 deadly police shooting in Lancaster.

Jessica Lopez was convicted in November 2022 of riot and conspiracy to commit riot, which are both felony charges.

The violent riots happened after Ricardo Munoz charged a police officer with a knife and was shot and killed.

According to abc27’s media partner, LNP, the judge said Lopez refused to listen to commands from police and encouraged others to participate in violence.

More than 12 people were in the courtroom to speak on Lopez’s behalf.

“The question of whether there is right place or a wrong place to raise issues about racial justice about social and racial justice. And fundamentally I don’t believe that there is a wrong place. I was present on that evening and saw the events of that evening,” said Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-el (D-Lancaster).

Lopez was also given three years of probation and must pay more than $7,000 in restitution.