EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was hurt after being hit from a vehicle after getting the walk signal said Ephrata Police.

The 39-year-old woman was crossing Main Street after receiving the walk signal around 12:57 p.m. Saturday.

Ephrata Police said a vehicle turning left onto Main from North Church Street hit her.

The woman hurt was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury.

It is not clear if charges will be filed against the driver.