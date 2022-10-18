LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will be holding their Women Build Week.

All three of the sites that are under construction have female construction teams. This tradition is held across the country and helps to empower women.

“To be able to provide a supportive environment where they can learn new skills that they not only can apply to the habitat homes, but maybe even within their own life is just a really empowering experience for women,” said Amy Balestier, who works for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.

One of the future homebuyers will even be joining in on the building this week, making the event even more special.