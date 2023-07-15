HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that work is scheduled to resume on a pavement preservation project located on Route 230, also known as Cameron Street and Front Street in Dauphin County.

PennDOT says the project limits extend from Sycamore Street in Harrisburg to Chambers Street in Steelton.

Beginning Monday, July 17, and weather permitting, there will be lane restrictions with flaggers that will be providing traffic control during daytime hours. PennDOT also says that parking restrictions will be in place at the locations where the work will be taking place.

PennDOT says that the work starting Monday includes milling and placement of a scratch course, which is asphalt used to help smooth the existing surface and provide a more uniform surface on which to place the next lift, according to roadsbridges.com

PennDOT also says that the final paving and line painting is expected to be completed during the last full week of July.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.