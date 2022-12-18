MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many communities around the Midstate came together to participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

In Swatara Township, a ceremony was held for the first time on Saturday morning.

The event which places wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans was held at the historic Midland Cemetery. Team Rubicon, a veterans-based humanitarian service organization, partnered with the cemetery to honor the 93 veterans that are buried there.

The ceremonious laying of the wreaths not only honor the veterans, but also the families of the veterans as well.

“There are veterans buried here that go back to the United States Color Troops that served in The Civil War, Buffalo Soldiers, and veterans from every major war since,” Volunteer with Team Rubicon George Schwartz said.

Another Wreaths Across America event was held in York on Saturday at the Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden. This event had eight wreaths placed around the central Honor Fountain and called attention to those families who lost a loved one while deployed.

“I know that I’m not the only gold star family out there, I know I’m not the only one. But you don’t know where they’re at. You don’t know how to contact them, how to find them. So this makes it like you’re not going at it alone. It makes you feel supported and you’re a team for lack of a better word,” Gold Star survivor Kim Brock Mickinsey said.

The wreaths will be on display in the garden through March.