YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County-based, millennial-owned distillery named Holla Spirits announced that they are expanding their distribution of drinks into North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Holla Spirits officially announced the appointment of a North Carolina-based distributor, named Johnson Brothers Distributors, as the representatives of Holla Spirit’s premium vodka and Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cocktail portfolio throughout the Tar Heel State.

To see more of Holla Spirit’s vast product line, you can click here to view their premium vodkas, and click here to view their RTD cocktails.

“This is the next evolution of Holla Spirits’ growth as we continue to expand outside the Mid-Atlantic to bring our fresh, progressive brand to friends and followers in North Carolina,” Holla Spirits President and Founder Patrick Shorb said. “We can’t wait to share Holla with Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salam, Asheville and other metros in the Tar Heel state. Holla vodkas are made for the outdoors, and our Ready-to-Drink vodka cocktails will be an especially great complement to fun times with friends at NCs’ beaches, lakes and hiking hotspots. As a like-minded family company, Johnson Brothers is the ideal partner to bring Holla to the North Carolina market.”

Johnson Brothers Distributors is a third generation, family-owned company that was first founded back in 1953. According to Johnson Brothers Distributors website, the company currently delivers brands and services to customers across 21 states – they are also comprised of more than 3,500 employees.

“Holla Spirits is authentic, has an extraordinary story and has an even more extraordinary product,” Johnson Brothers Director of Spirits and Brand Manager Steve Faltz said. “We’re excited to be Holla advocates and we also appreciate that the Holla brand stands up for unity and gives back to charitable causes.”

Currently, Holla Spirits products are available at more than 350 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores throughout the mid-state; Total Wine & More stores in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Nevada; as well as bars, restaurants, breweries, and clubs in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

In addition to store, restaurant, and bar locations, Holla Spirits also sells their products online in over 30 different states throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to the Holla Spirits website, the company was first founded back in 2013, and began as a hobby between the four owners.