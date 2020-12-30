York City Council passed budget, avoids government shutdown

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Council passed a budget Wednesday and avoided a government shutdown. Even though the vote was unanimous, there was some contention.

The biggest issue that held up the deal is the potential sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The $235 million offer from Pennsylvania American Water Company includes $15 million up front. The approved budget includes plans for that money, to offset the $14 million budget shortfall. York was looking at a nearly 50% increase in taxes, without the sale of the wastewater treatment plant, but as things stand now, there should be no tax increases under the approved budget.

“No tax increases, no layoffs of staff, and no increases in fees, except a minor one in the sewer rentals,” said York City Council President Henry Nixon.

Nixon says the potential agreement with Pennsylvania American Water Company would not allow for an increase in fees for the first three years, and all current employees would keep their jobs for that same amount of time. But some, like Councilwoman Edquina Washington, worry about rising rates, with the sale, which will be voted on in January. She voiced those concerns at Tuesday night’s meeting, but voted in favor of the budget Wednesday, which she said was difficult.

“If rates are going to be flat for those three years with the potential buyer, it is inevitable that within three years our rates will at least triple by 100 dollars or more per month, because the purchasing company will most likely need to recoup their money spent,” said Washington.

However, Nixon says he believes any rate increase would be small, and assuaged fears about the sale not going through.

“It’s always a risk, because it needs approval. There’s always a risk of litigation of course, but I call this prudent risk taking,” said Nixon.

Pennsylvania American Water Company is responsible for sewer and water facilities for one fifth of the entire state.