York City Council reconvening to finalize budget, avoid government shutdown

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council will reconvene Wednesday in an effort to finalize a budget and avoid a government shutdown.

The main issue being debated and explored is the potential sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The mayor has said York can either sell the plant and be okay, or not sell it and see nearly 50% tax increases.

York has a $235 million offer from Pennsylvania-American Water Company.

It includes $15 million up front to address budget concerns.

The company bought Steelton’s system last year and is responsible for sewer and water facilities for one-fifth of the state.

But some council members are thinking long-term and worry about rising rates in the future.

“I have been contacted by numerous constituents with many questions seeking clarity and transparency on the City of York’s budget, their spending plan and the sale of the wastewater treatment plant,” Councilwoman Edquina Washington said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I would urge any constituents to contact my colleagues as well as myself and let us know any of your concerns.”

Council members are hoping for more information about the potential sale during Wednesday’s meeting.

“How would it pay for our operating expenses? I also had a question: how would the 2021 budget balance effectively if WWTP sale isn’t approved by the PUC in 2022?” asked Washington.

The city government would shut down if members can’t agree on a budget by Thursday, but the council president says he doesn’t intend for that to happen.