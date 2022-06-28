YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday evening in York City.

Around 10:55 p.m. on June 25 police say shots were fired in the area of Cleveland Avenue, West Maple, and Lafayette Streets in the city. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The 38-year-old male, identified by the Coroner’s office on Tuesday at Angel Solivan, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital on Sunday morning. The Coroner’s office says Solivan died from a gunshot wound to the head and the cause of death is homicide.

An autopsy was completed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown and Solivan’s family was notified. The 14-year-old boy was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.