YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 14, 2022 York City Police arrested Terence Brabham for the May 18, 2022 stabbing death of 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache. Brabham turned himself into police at the York County Judicial Center; He is facing a criminal homicide charge.

The stabbing happened on the first block of State Street in York. Police found Deloache dead at the scene of the crime.