YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate fire department just got brand new members.

Four new firefighters took their oaths in York on Thursday, Aug. 11. Starting next Monday, they will start training at the fire academy.

Like all new firefighters, they will have to complete a one-year probationary period.

“The passion I’ve always felt wanting to help someone and I was never quite sure how to do it…being a part of the fire dept has helped me find that. I’ve already seen in the short week we have worked, that what we do is vital to this city and any city,” York City firefighter Christopher Donofrio said.

The fire academy lasts 12 weeks. Then, the new firefighters will be assigned to platoons and then can start protecting people in the city.