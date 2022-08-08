YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to severe heat forecasted for Tuesday, August 8, Republic Services in the City of York will do their trash pick-ups starting at 5 a.m.

Republic Services usually begins their collections at 6 a.m.

Physical labor during extreme heat can be dangerous for outdoor workers. High humidity and drastic temperatures often lead to heat-related illnesses.

The city recommends that residents put their trash out for collection at 5 p.m. the evening prior to normal collection days during extreme heat.

Crews will not return for items placed outside after 5 a.m.