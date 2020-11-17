York College blogging alum’s journey as a contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the contestant first vying for Clare Crawley’s heart, and now for that of the new bachelorette Tayshia Adams, has local ties.

Zac Clark, known on the show as “Zac C,” has quickly become a fan favorite among Bachelor Nation. The 36-year-old from Haddonfield, New Jersey graduated York College in 2006.

Zac C was the pitcher on the school’s baseball team, and got a degree in sports management.

Once the York College alumni team learned about the connection, they decided to create a blog called “Zac Track,” which traces his journey on the show.

Each week, a student or staff member writes a recap of the episode, mostly from Zac C’s perspective, and includes any comical one-liners and GIFs.

Reality-TV aside, York College officials say they’re proud of Zac C for several reasons.

The alumnus has publicly shared his story about overcoming addiction.

Since graduating, he founded and now runs a recovery center called Release Recovery in New York.

“It’s so much I think representative of the values that we try to instill in our students and of our York community here, of just being kind and supporting other people and putting some good out into the world,” said Danielle Sewell, the director of digital communications and marketing at York College.

“He is very genuine, very kind, compassionate, is what I’m really getting,” said Brigette Allen, the associate director of alumni relations at York College.

“We have alumni across the country and it’s really exciting to see one so prominently on that stage,” said Sophie Barnes, a junior at York College, who writes for Zac Track.

Students say Zac C’s appearance is definitely the buzz on campus as The Bachelorette airs Tuesday on ABC.