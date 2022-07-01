YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania President, Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith announced that she will retire in June of 2023. Gunter-Smith became the fourth president of the college in 2013.

She came to York after leadership roles at Drew University, Spelman College, and the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute.

In Gunter-Smith’s inaugural speech, she spoke of time and place, saying “to successfully educate the next generation of students and to prepare them for life, great institutions must adapt and change as the landscape changes with time.”

“The York College of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees would like to express our sincere gratitude for the leadership, dedication, and vision that Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith has brought to the College and the community during the last nine years,” Laura T. Wand, chair of the board of trustees said.

“Higher education has been in the midst of a changing environment throughout the country. We are so thankful that Dr. Gunter-Smith has been at the helm to lead us through a series of important changes and challenges that have resulted in a ‘greater,’ more capable York College for our students, faculty, and community,” Wand added.

The Board of Trustees will begin searching for a successor for Dr. Gunter-Smith as soon as possible.