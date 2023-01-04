YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania recently announced on Jan. 3 that they will be constructing a new facility to accommodate the growth of their recently created Environmental Horticulture Program.

According to York College of Pennsylvania’s website, their Environmental Horticulture program is designed to prepare students for careers in plant science, plant production, and plant design. Specifically, students in this new program will be immersed in the science and business of growing plants in a sustainable-environmentally friendly manner.

The new program was officially offered to students starting in the Fall 2021, and was created utilizing a multi-million dollar commitment provided by the York-based Powder Mill Foundation (PMF), which was announced back on Dec. 16, 2020. According to PMF’s website, the foundation was founded back in 1993 by the local Appell family and focuses on supporting local non-profits and community partners by providing funding for multiple community-based improvements such as:

Capital improvements

Expenditures

Creation of new programs

Collaborative efforts

Community development initiatives

In honor of the generous contribution, the new two-story facility will be named the Appell Horticulture Center.

According to York College of PA’s Chief Communications Officer Mary Dolheimer, the new 10,768 square foot facility will be an extension to the already existing Naylor Ecological Building, which is 12,799 square feet. The general contractor for the new facility is Wagman Construction, who broke ground on the project back on Sep. 19, 2022.

According to York College of Pennsylvania, the new facility will have several stand-out features and additions consisting of a soil’s lab, plant and insect lab, plant pathology lab, student research lab, herbarium, prep rooms, study areas, meeting rooms, faculty office spaces, and support spaces.

“This is essential in order for us to deliver the program beginning next fall,” Dean of the Kinsley School of Engineering, Sciences and Technology Dr. Charles MacVean said. “Thanks to generous collaboration from the Biology Department, we have been able to temporarily house the Horticulture program in existing classrooms and labs. However, the new facilities are necessary to deliver advanced components of the major.”

According to York College of Pennsylvania, the new facility located on the colleges Main Campus is currently under construction, but it is expected to be opened for the fall 2023 semester.

For more information, you can visit York College of Pennsylvania’s website at www.ycp.edu