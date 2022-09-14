YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania is offering an incentive to help bring students to campus.

They will be having an open house on October 29 and will also help students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Incentive to help students include earning $1,000 towards the cost of attendance if you visit the campus by January 15, 2023. You must be a first year student and virtual events are excluded from this incentive.

If you complete FAFSA by by that same date, January 15, 2020, you will earn another $500. If you attended the York campus on or after June 1, 2022 you will also be eligible for the incentive.

“At York College, we want the campus visit to be accessible to all of our prospective students,” said Brian Hazlett, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Our goal with this incentive program is to help make that possible.”

More information about these opportunities can be found here.

York College will be having their next open house from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. High school students and transfer students are welcome to attend. Potential students can learn all about admissions, student life, and financial aid.

If you are transferring and would like to find out more information, York College offers Transfer Tuesdays. by attending you’ll learn about the admission process, transfer credits, financial aid, and scholarships. There will be two different sessions, one each Tuesday at 11 a.m. on campus and one every other Tuesday at 3 p.m. virtually.

York college also offers Information Session and Campus Tours. These tours focus on an overview of the College from the Admission team. Attendees can meet with a student ambassador who will guide them around campus and answer questions about life at York College.