YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) is putting on a free public star-watch at the Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park on Saturday, August 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The observatory is located at 400 Mundis Race Road in York.

The event will begin with a screened astronomical presentation of the new James Webb Telescope images. Following the screening, guests will take a guided sky tour with one of YCAS’s telescopes.

Own a telescope but don’t know how to use it? Bring it to the star-watch and have experts teach you how to properly operate your telescope.

The event is free and open to the public, however YCAS will be accepting donations that will allow the organization to put on future events like this one.

In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-9227 for notice of cancellation or visit the YCAS Facebook page, here.