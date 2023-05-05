DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are hosting a fundraiser, centered around the Kentucky Derby.

Greystone Brew House in Dillsburg is holding its annual Derby Day Battle of the Roses on Saturday Afternoon. Along with food, drinks, games, and the race, guests will compete in contests such as best hats and the best Derby couple.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The event raises money for Veterans Outreach of PA for its tiny home project for homeless veterans outside Harrisburg.

abc27 is among the sponsors for the event.