YORK, {a. (WSHTM) — First Presbyterian Church of York will host a community Palm Sunday Takeaway dinner on Sunday, April 2.

The annual free takeaway dinner is to start at 3 p.m. and will run until supplies run out.

The meals include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, applesauce, a cookie, and a bag of candy for children.

Guests can also take home a hot dinner for themselves and their families with a limit of four meals per person.