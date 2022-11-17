YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York.

This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.

“The sale of the property to Grotto Community Benefit truly fulfills the seller’s desire to allow the building to be the next catalyst for growth in downtown York,” TRUE Commercial Real Estate Broker Ben Chiaro said. “It will be exciting to watch The Grotto team redevelop the building and continue to expand their footprint and contribution to the growth of York City and York County.”

This new location will be the site of The Grotto Commons (The Commons), who plans to utilize this space in order to expand The Grotto Community Center (The Grotto), according to their website. The Grotto offers unique co-working spaces in York with the purpose of offering access to affordable resources to help entrepreneurs and artists find connections and become a closer part of the local ecosystem, according to the release.

“York is the perfect place to start something new,” co-founder and board president of The Grotto Chelsea Foster said. “The Commons will provide the community with a supportive space for their endeavors to thrive.”

Since 2019, The Grotto has been located on the second floor of the Rupp Building on 2 W. Market Street – shortly after its opening, The Grotto came to occupy the fourth floor as well, according to the release. Currently, The Commons has a waitlist of interested individuals for the private office spaces and art studios – this was the indication to the board that it was time grow.

Phase 1 of the 20,000 square foot construction at the former Rudy Art Glass Building is expected to take about a year until its completion, according to the release.