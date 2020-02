YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman and her dog are dead after high levels of carbon monoxide was detected in their home, the York County Coroner said.

The coroner said Lorraine Williams, 79, was found dead in her home on Allegheny Drive in York Township Friday evening.

Police said a car was found in the garage without gas with the keys in the ignition in the on the position.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology but it is believed Williams death was accidental.