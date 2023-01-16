YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer.

York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around 3:03 p.m.

Fire crews and county officials received a report that someone was entrapped inside the building, but it is not clear at this time if the entrapped person is the same person who lost their life.

Czech confirmed that the York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. The American Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the fire.

At approximately 5 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control and in the overhaul stage, according to Czech.

Various local fire departments responded to the fire and utilized water from Roundtop Mountain Resort to assist in fighting the fire.