YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 55-year-old man was found guilty of third-degree murder and other related charges by a York County jury in relation to an October 2020 death.

According to a Facebook post by the York County District Attorney’s Office, Charles Clayton Cassell III was found guilty of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute, criminal use of a communication facility, tampering with physical evidence, and recklessly endangering another person.

Cassell was found guilty in connection with the October 2020 death of Angelique Smith.

The case was prosecuted by the York City Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska, and Deputy Prosecutor Isaac Zimmerman.

Cassell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.