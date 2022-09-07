PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week.

According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

After the officer identified himself as police, Easterly allegedly grabbed the officer’s throat and struck him in the head.

The officer was able to handcuff Easterly with the help of an American Airline employee and later learned Easterly was removed from his scheduled Dallas-bound flight due to showing signs of intoxication.

While being removed from the flight, the court document alleges that Easterly yelled racial slurs at airport employees and threatened to kill one of the employees and their family. Easterly also allegedly pushed another employee in the face

The officer suffered bruised and scratches on his forehead, throat, and right elbow.

Video of the incidents on the plane and concourse were published by TMZ.