York County man charged with statutory sexual assault of a teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Justin Powell of Manchester, Pennsylvania was arrested following a statutory sexual assault investigation by Pennsylvania State Troopers in Carlisle.

According to State Police, Powell allegedly posed as the guardian of another friend of the 14-year-old female victim and took the girl from her residence to a Carlisle-area hotel.

State Police say at the hotel Powell allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim. Records were obtained from Powell social media allegedly detailing “inappropriate and sexual relations with the victim.”

The incident allegedly occurred in August 2021 when Powell was 30 and the victim was 14.

Powell, now 31, was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, interference with custody of a minor, and indecent assault.

Powell was taken into custody by Newberry Township Police, arraigned, and sent to the Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or similar instances is asked to contact Trooper Fackler of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Carlisle Station Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-249-2121.