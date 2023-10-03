DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in Dover Township.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Davidsburg Road and W. Canal Road around 6:11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Davidsburg Road and turned left onto W. Canal Road.

Police say the vehicle traveled into the path of a motorcyclist traveling south, striking the rider.

The 63-year-old motorcyclist was taken to York Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police say the driver was a 25-year-old man from Carlisle, but have not said whether charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL or tips@nycrpd.org.