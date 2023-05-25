YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 42-year-old Manchester man was sentenced to 150 to 300 years in state prison, plus three years of probation, after being deemed a sexually violent predator, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Basil Lamarr Duncan, who was convicted in December 2022 of rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault – 11 years older, criminal attempt to statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, four counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

Duncan was convicted by a York County jury on Tuesday, May 24.

“Outcomes such as this are only possible through hard work and dedication,” said the York County District Attorney’s office. “Thank you to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman, VW Coordinator Kiana Jackson-Brown, and all others who assisted in this successful investigation/prosecution. “

The Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated the cases and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman and VW Coordinator Kiana Jackson-Brown prosecute the case.