CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for a man who has allegedly been trading drugs for vehicles, tools, and trailers while maintaining a large stash of firearms.

Carroll Township Police say officers were assisting Upper Allen Police in trying to contact Nathan Murphy regarding a stolen motorcycle with a fraudulent license plate.

While serving a search warrant at Murphy’s home, police say officers observed an open gun safe with an AK-47 style rifle and handgun. Police say Murphy was not permitted to possess a firearm and also said that a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found.

A search warrant was obtained and police recovered numerous firearms, drugs, and drug related items. Police also found a large number of items including tools, ATVs, and cash at the residence – some of which were reported stolen.

As part of their investigation, police say they learned Murphy was allegedly trading cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in exchange for items.

Murphy is facing multiple felonies including possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carroll Township Police or call York County Communications at (717)-854-5571.