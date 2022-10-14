DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise.

Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate.

“There are just certain things we had to [increase prices] on,” Karen Paules, co-owner of Mt. Airy Orchards in Dillsburg said. “We found out that with some of the prices on the things we were selling, we were actually losing money.”

Paules pointed to a price hike in glass, which her orchard uses to package and sell homemade applesauce. She said that item is one of multiple now costing customers more.

“All of the things that we’re purchasing are higher, but we’ve tried not to do anything too significant,” Paules said. “Some of the things are exactly the same as they were last year.”

Paules told ABC27 that the price of fuel, specifically diesel, has had the biggest impact on her business.

“One thing that we did add this year is $2 a person for a wagon rides,” Paules said. “We didn’t use to do that but again, the cost of that diesel fuel [is rising].”

Despite prices increasing across the orchard, Paules says customers continue to show up.

“We want them to come out and have a good time and have it be economical,” Paules said. “We’re just gonna keep doing the best we can so we can pay our bills and pay our [workers] a decent rate.”