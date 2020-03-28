York County parks will remain open during ‘Stay at Home’ order

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – York County Parks’ grounds will remain open during the governor’s Stay at Home Order, which lasts until April 6.

While gates will be open, the facilities such as restrooms, Canine Meadows, Nixon Park Nature Center and playgrounds will remain closed during this time. Park officials are asking that visitors enjoy the spaces and practice safe distances of at least six feet and do not congregate in large groups of more than 10 people.

If large gatherings persist, they will close. Officials also say if a parking area is busy, consider another area.

The Parks administrative building at Rudy Park will remain closed to walk-ins, but staff is available for calls and emails during normal business hours.