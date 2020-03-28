1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Enola Emmanuel UMC Hampden Township Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

York County parks will remain open during ‘Stay at Home’ order

Top Stories

by: Ashleigh Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –  York County Parks’ grounds will remain open during the governor’s Stay at Home Order, which lasts until April 6.

While gates will be open, the facilities such as restrooms, Canine Meadows, Nixon Park Nature Center and playgrounds will remain closed during this time. Park officials are asking that visitors enjoy the spaces and practice safe distances of at least six feet and do not congregate in large groups of more than 10 people.

If large gatherings persist, they will close. Officials also say if a parking area is busy, consider another area.

The Parks administrative building at Rudy Park will remain closed to walk-ins, but staff is available for calls and emails during normal business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss