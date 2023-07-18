HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time plant farm dating back to the 1920s recently closed its doors.

Auchey’s Plant Farm was a family-owned and operated agribusiness that first opened its doors back in the late 1920s. According to their website, the almost century-old agribusiness was opened on Fairview Drive and first owned by the grandparents of the current owner, Jed Auchey.

In the 1960s the family opened a second location at 1851 Baltimore Pike where they formerly resided, prior to their June 2023 closure. According to their website, Jed Auchey purchased the business from his grandparents in the 1983 and since then has run the plant farm alongside his wife Michele and his son Jesse.

Back on June 5, Jesse Auchey announced on Facebook that the long-time business would be closing its doors, saying:

“Well the time has finally come it hurts me and my family to say we are shutting it down going out of business sale 50% off everything. We appreciate all our loyal customers and helpers through the years.”

In addition to the Facebook post, the website for Auchey’s Plant Farm also reads “permanently closed” under their hours of operation. The website also says: “We are sold out of plants and are closed. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 40 years. We appreciate your business.”

Auchey’s Plant Farm held its ‘going out of business sale’ from June 7th until June 30th.

The 1.26 acre property where Auchey’s Plant Farm formerly resided is now listed on Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s website as “off the market”.

It is still unknown who purchased the property and what the former Auchey’s Plant Farm will become.

