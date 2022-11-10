YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man.

According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of 75-year-old Ronald Reichard had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reichard was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers.

Reichard suffers from dementia and there is a concern for his safety. If you see him please call 911 immediately.