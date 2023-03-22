(WHTM) — A developer planning a project in York County is getting pushback from people concerned about endangered owls, along with a pair of bald eagles, which have now set up permanent residence on the site of the former Red Lion Country Club.

“There is a point where you have to stand up for an animal that can’t speak for themselves,” said Eric Maloney, of York County.

While many welcome the development of the land, and the addition of needed housing — not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“At a point, we have to weigh progress versus being conservationists. We have to look at the impact we’re having on our environment,” Eric Maloney said.

The property, which is nearly 60 acres, is still owned by the Red Lion Area School District and is in the process of being sold. The biggest obstacle for the potential buyer is getting the zoning changed from a commercial to residential property, which is what York Township officials considered at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“What we are looking at is essentially is this compatible with the Township? Is this desirable for the Township?” Board officials said during the meeting.

Developers say they plan to build around 150 single-family homes if the sale goes through. The York Township Zoning Board voted to recommend the application for approval to the Board of Commissioners who will have the final say. This is expected to happen in May.