RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Lion Area School District announced earlier today on Nov. 18, 2022 that they have officially selected a new Superintendent.

A local native, and a Red Lion Area Senior Highschool alumni, class of 1998, Dr. Robert L. Walker has been selected by the Red Lion Board of School Directors to serve as Superintendent, according to Red Lion.

Walker graduated from James Madison University in 2003 with a degree in Music Education – followed by receiving a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Temple University, according to Red Lion. Walker then received his doctorate from Immaculata University.

According to Red Lion, Walker started his professional career as a band director and music teacher at West York Area School District, where he would later come to serve in administration as assistant principle. He then became the assistant principle for Elizabethtown Area School District, prior to taking an elementary principle position at Kreutz Creek Elementary School, where he served for 10 years.

“I look forward to building life-long and powerful relationships in our community. Together we will continue to make Red Lion a highly desired community for our families and ensure that we provide a world-class educational experience for all of our students,” Walker said.

Walker is currently the assistant superintendent for the Conewago Valley School District and according to Red Lion, is now working in conjunction with the board to coordinate his official start date as Superintendent.