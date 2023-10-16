YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that is has received a donation of body armor for it’s new K9 officer Miki.

The donation came from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Baystate Scrollahs.

The sheriff’s office expects that the new body armor will arrive in eight to ten weeks.

York County Sheriff K9 Miki, courtesy Kerri Bennett

According to the nonprofit’s website, Vested Interest in K9s has donated more than 5,289 K9 ballistic vests, 2,300 K9 opioid reversal NARCAN Kits, more than $336,000 of K9 medical insurance premiums, over $151,660 in K9 medical first aid kits since 2009.

Individuals or groups interested in donating towards the organization or volunteering can find out more by clicking here or calling call 508-824-6978. A single donation of $985 sponsors one vest.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.