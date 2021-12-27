York County ski resort opens for the season

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season.

While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.

But even with COVID, visitors are excited to be back.

“I think it’s good for beginners here because the slopes aren’t so extreme, and it’s really welcoming to new skiers,” Fisher Makuch said.

Lift tickets and reservations are available on the Ski Roundtop website.