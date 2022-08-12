YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will be hosting the Pay What You Can Pawlooza from August 22 to August 28. This donation-based adoption campaign allows adopters to take home a pet for a price that they name.

This campaign will kick off the YSCPA’s participation in Clear the Shelters, which is an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign. Adopters will be able to take home a cat, dog, or other small animals.

The York County SPCA has been working to eliminate barriers to adoption and make adoption more accessible to everyone in the community. The Pay What You Can Pawlooza is aimed to help more pets find a home, while making adoption more accessible to the community.

The York County SPCA is working to remove as much of the financial burden as possible by helping to take care of services that would cost more than $400 at the vet. Their standard adoption fees include these services for $260, depending on factors like what kind of animal you are adopting.

If you are interested in adopting, the York County SPCA recommends that you fill out a general application on their website. The reviewing period for the application can take five to seven days and then a staff member will call you before approval. If you are approved, you can stop in Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit their website.

Adoption counselors can be reached at 717-764-6109 ext. 101. All adoptions must be scheduled.