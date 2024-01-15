YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will host a half price dog adoption event this Saturday, January 21 to address a record high intake of stray dogs.

As of Monday, January 15, the SPCA was at critical capacity for canines with an unprecedented 125 dogs and only one open large dog kennel.

In-house, the organization says they can care for about 75 large dogs. Currently, there are more than 30 dogs in temporary foster care.

The cashless adoption event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Brougher Companion Animal Shelter located at 3159 Susquehanna Trail N. in York.

All adoptions will be 50% off and include a free large bag of dog food. Any dog that is a “long-term kennel resident” or has been in the SPCA’s care for over three months will also have a waived adoption fee.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter surgery, all vaccinations, microchipping, an up-to-date medical exam, heartworm testing and preventative, flea and tick treatment, and other relevant testing.

Those interested in adopting are encouraged to fill out the general application on the SPCA’s website and bring all canine and human members of their household along with a collar and a leash.

For canine meet and greets, visitors are asked not to use retractable leashes. The SPCA says slip-lead leashes are preferred. Dogs should be left in their vehicles until it is time for the meet and greet.

The SPCA’s available dogs can be viewed on the organization’s website.