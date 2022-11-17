(WHTM) — I’m sure we’ve all sat back and dreamt about what it would be like to participate on our favorite reality television shows. One Midstate native didn’t hesitate to find out for himself.

Eric Torres, who goes by the stage name Devix, is a 28-year-old native from York County. Devix currently is participating on the singing competition television show, “The Voice.”

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBC

Devix chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.

Three out of the four judges turned their chairs around for Devix. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camilla Cabello turned their chairs for Devix, but Devix ended up picking Cabello to be his coach.

Growing up Devix always knew that he wanted to have a career in music and made sure that he began putting himself out there in the community around York.

“By the end of high school, I knew music was what I wanted to do for life. After I graduated, I invested in looping and music equipment, put work and practice in, and started performing at open mics as soon as I could. From there, people started offering shows and following my journey,” said Devix.

Devix mentioned that having support from back home while he’s been on this journey has been an honor and he’s had many loyal fans who have supported him since he was performing back in York.

“It’s been an honor to have the support from home, as well as to motivate and inspire from the arts and music industry. So many people back home have followed my music career for a while, and this isn’t just an experience for me, but one that they get to be a part of, and that’s pretty cool to me.”

Going from Pennsylvania to California can be quite the change, however, Devix has been loving his time on the voice and is taking everything in.

“My favorite part about being on the show is being inspired by so many creative minds amongst the other contestants. Being able to connect with people who are here for all the relatively same reasons as they venture in their careers is such a blessing and I’ve learned so much from and from them all,” said Devix.

According to LNP/LancasterOnline, Cabello made some promising comments about Devix after he joined her team. “His voice is just unreal, and he produces,” Cabello said on the episode. “He is a creative force.”

With a great shot at winning the competition, Devix already has his career goals planned for after the competition.

When abc27 asked him what his goals were after his time on the voice he said, “Simple – time to put out a record and tour. With such an opportunity like this, we’re granted so much momentum and I’d like to put that to good use and show the world Devix as a true artist!”