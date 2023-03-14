HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new vinyl record store, named Squid Wax, officially opened its doors to the public earlier last month.

The not-so-new Squid Wax record store, owned and operated by Hanover native Shane Warner, first opened its doors to the rocking world of Hanover back in 1997. The then 24-year-old Warner had previously worked as a manager at a franchised record store named Record Town, which was located at the North Hanover Mall. After managing Record Town, he finally decided to own and operate a shop of his own.

Warner’s nickname growing up was “Squid,” and a slang term for vinyl records is “Wax” – hence the store name, Squid Wax.

The original Squid Wax would go on to close in 1999 for two main reasons, according to Warner:

Records were practically dead back in the 90’s and CD’s were all the rage Warner was young, dumb, and “was having too much fun!”

Now, 24 years later, Warner, whose an insurance agent by day, decided to leap back into the record business by leasing a space on 43 Rear Frederick Street, which was previously leased by his wife for her massage therapy clinic.

“In a way this is a redemption,” Warner stated. “I failed once, but life is short, so why not [reopen]?”

The OG Squid Wax vs. Squid Wax today

According to Warner, the new Squid Wax has a wide range of old and prominently new, remastered vinyl records for customers to check out. From country, rock-and-roll, and more – Squid Wax has over 1,000 albums to choose from, and that inventory continues to grow. Warner calls his collection “highly curated,” with an emphasis on providing good quality vinyl records for his customers.

Squid Wax also has a separate room in the store dedicated to the displaying and selling of record turn tables for customers to browse and buy, according to Warner. It should also be noted that Squid Wax buys vinyl records – which can be a great option for people who have old records sitting at home collecting dust.

One big change that Warner made to Squid Wax the second time around was his prioritization of giving back. Squid Wax is partnered with Team Fox, which is a charity for Parkinson’s disease research. For every sale of a Squid Wax tote bag, Warner gives a portion of the proceeds back to Team Fox. According to Warner, he hopes to expand his charity partnerships in the near future.

The new Squid Wax’s hours of operation are subject to change in the future, but they currently:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays // 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Warner, he had a “fantastic grand opening, that exceeded expectations,” not just because Squid wax came back from the dead, but because he got to reconnect with many of his old friends and vinyl enthusiasts from his past, “Seeing all of them again was great!” Warner stated.

Squid Wax had its official grand opening back on Feb. 11.